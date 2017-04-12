Abrines (knee) compiled six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one steal and one block across 15 minutes in a 100-98 win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

The Thunder limited the rookie shooting guard Tuesday after he had sat out the previous three games with a sprained left knee, but it didn't take him long to rediscover his stroke from the outside. He'll likely face a similar minutes count in Wednesday's season finale against the Nuggets and should serve as one of the team's top bench wings once the postseason arrives.