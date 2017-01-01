Abrines is being evaluated for a concussion and will not return to Saturday's game against the Clippers, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

Abrines was having one his best performances of the season before taking a spill on the baseline in the third quarter. Prior to his premature exit, the rookie scored 12 points on four three-pointers in just 12 total minutes on the court. Oklahoma City's next game comes Monday in Milwaukee.

