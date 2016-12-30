Abrines posted 10 points (2-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and three rebounds over 27 minutes in Thursday's 114-80 loss to the Grizzlies.

The third-year guard saw a modest bump in minutes with Russell Westbrook getting ejected, and parlayed the opportunity into his third straight double-digit scoring effort. Abrines did struggle with his shot, however, but still managed to drain multiple threes for the fourth time in the last five games. The 23-year-old has made his presence felt with added opportunity during Victor Oladipo's (wrist) extended absence, but the extent to which his minutes will take a hit once the latter is able to return to the court remains to be seen.