Thunder's Alex Abrines: Tallies double-digit scoring off bench again in Thursday loss
Abrines posted 10 points (2-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and three rebounds over 27 minutes in Thursday's 114-80 loss to the Grizzlies.
The third-year guard saw a modest bump in minutes with Russell Westbrook getting ejected, and parlayed the opportunity into his third straight double-digit scoring effort. Abrines did struggle with his shot, however, but still managed to drain multiple threes for the fourth time in the last five games. The 23-year-old has made his presence felt with added opportunity during Victor Oladipo's (wrist) extended absence, but the extent to which his minutes will take a hit once the latter is able to return to the court remains to be seen.
More News
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Goes for season-high 18 in win vs. Pelicans•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Playing time on the downturn•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Expected to be available Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Yet to be cleared for contact•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Sits out of practice Thursday•