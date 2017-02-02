Abrines (back spasms) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to back spasms, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

Abrines missed Tuesday's game against the Spurs with the back problems, so his absence in the second game of a back-to-back set Wednesday does not come as a surprise. Anthony Morrow reentered the rotation Tuesday and played 30 minutes off the bench, so expect a similar dose for Morrow in Abrines absence.