Roberson scored 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 36 minutes in Monday's 93-90 loss to the Pacers.

Roberson has now double-doubled in each of the past two games, averaging 36 minutes of playing time. He doesn't take many shots, but he's efficient when he does as he is 62 percent from the floor over the last four games. He has the opportunity to score especially when he's playing alongside Westbrook, so look for more double-digit point outings in upcoming games.