Roberson totaled eight points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes in Monday's 97-95 win over the Jazz.

Roberson's stat line was particularly impressive considering it came against one of the toughest defenses in the NBA, particularly against the small forward position. The rebound total equaled a season high that Roberson had established back in the second game of the season versus the Suns, while his scoring total represented his fourth eight-point game in the last seven contests. While his offensive contributions are usually modest, Roberson is enjoying his strongest full month on the boards to date, hauling in between eight and Monday's 11 rebounds in four games and averaging 5.4 rebounds overall in 11 January contests.