Roberson (rest) will not play in Wednesday's game, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Wednesday's game will mark the second consecutive day of rest for Roberson. With a playoff spot already secured and nowhere to rise or fall, the Thunder have opted to give the 25-year-old additional rest before postseason play. Roberson has played 79 games this season and just recently recovered from a knee injury.

