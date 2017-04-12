Thunder's Andre Roberson: Out for Wednesday's contest
Roberson (rest) will not play in Wednesday's game, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Wednesday's game will mark the second consecutive day of rest for Roberson. With a playoff spot already secured and nowhere to rise or fall, the Thunder have opted to give the 25-year-old additional rest before postseason play. Roberson has played 79 games this season and just recently recovered from a knee injury.
