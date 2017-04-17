Thunder's Andre Roberson: Posts postseason career high in scoring Sunday
Roberson posted 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist across 34 minutes of play during Sunday's 118-87 loss to the Rockets in Game 1.
Roberson stepped up and delivered a postseason career high in scoring on a night when nobody else stepped up in support of Russell Westbrook, finishing second on the team in rebounding as well. His four treys were a career high in any setting and he played as well as one can in trying to contain James Harden for much of the game. Roberson could take on a magnified role in the series, benefiting his fantasy value, and even more so if his teammates continue to underachieve.
