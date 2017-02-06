Roberson provided 14 points (6-8 FT, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals and one assist across 36 minutes during Sunday's 105-99 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Roberson came through with an effective performance in this contest, playing terrific perimeter defense against Portland's wing players and notching his first double-double of the season. Although he was efficient from the field Sunday, Roberson's offensive game typically leaves a lot to be desired, and his volatility in other categories makes him a risky fantasy play the majority of the time.