Roberson accumulated 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-12 FT), five blocks, four rebounds, and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 113-109 loss to the Rockets in Game 4.

Roberson finished with a career high in blocks, but he was downright awful from the free-throw line. Roberson has countered the Rockets' plan to leave him alone on offense by filling in the lanes and cutting backdoor for easy layups, and he has also done a decent job of making shots from beyond the arc (seven-of-15) throughout the series. With that being said, his issues at the charity stripe (two-for-17) have helped the Rockets snatch a 3-1 lead heading into Tuesday's Game 5.