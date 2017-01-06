Thunder's Andre Roberson: Scores 14 points in loss
Roberson put up 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks in 35 minutes during Thursday's 118-116 loss to Houston.
Roberson tied a season high Thursday, and was a rebound shy of a double-double. However, he continues to struggle from long range, especially on the road where he's hit just 17.1 percent of his shots this season.
