Thunder's Andre Roberson: Staying in Oklahoma City

Roberson signed a three-year, $30 million contract to remain with the Thunder, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Roberson set new career-highs across the board last season with the Thunder, averaging 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over 79 games as the team's starting shooting guard. While he carved out a significant role in 2016, the addition of Paul George alongside MVP Russell Westbrook could leave Roberson with little opportunities on offense next season, especially considering his lack of three-point shooting capabilities (24.5 percent from behind the arc last season). However, the four-year pro is widely regarded as one of the league's better perimeter defenders, so the he shouldn't have any problems seeing plenty of minutes as a starter. The Thunder continue to retool a year after losing Kevin Durant, and now have a clear-cut starting rotation in Roberson, Westbrook, George, Steven Adams, a new-addition Patrick Patterson.