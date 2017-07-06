Thunder's Andre Roberson: Staying in Oklahoma City
Roberson signed a three-year, $30 million contract to remain with the Thunder, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.
Roberson set new career-highs across the board last season with the Thunder, averaging 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over 79 games as the team's starting shooting guard. While he carved out a significant role in 2016, the addition of Paul George alongside MVP Russell Westbrook could leave Roberson with little opportunities on offense next season, especially considering his lack of three-point shooting capabilities (24.5 percent from behind the arc last season). However, the four-year pro is widely regarded as one of the league's better perimeter defenders, so the he shouldn't have any problems seeing plenty of minutes as a starter. The Thunder continue to retool a year after losing Kevin Durant, and now have a clear-cut starting rotation in Roberson, Westbrook, George, Steven Adams, a new-addition Patrick Patterson.
More News
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Records career-high five blocks in Game 4•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Posts postseason career high in scoring Sunday•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Out for Wednesday's contest•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Out Tuesday vs. Timberwolves for rest•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Will play Sunday vs. Nuggets•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Out Friday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...