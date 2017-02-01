Morrow logged 11 points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two steals and one rebound across 30 minutes in a 108-94 loss to the Spurs on Tuesday.

With Alex Abrines missing the game with back spasms and starting small forward Andre Roberson not giving the Thunder much offense early on, Morrow appeared for just the fourth time since the beginning of 2017 and picked up a huge workload off the bench. Unfortunately for Morrow, he didn't live up to his reputation as a sharpshooter, so if Abrines' absence proves to be only a short-term issue, Morrow could be headed out of coach Billy Donovan's rotation before long.