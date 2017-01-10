Morrow (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 109-94 win over the Bulls on Monday.

After a seven-game run as the team's starting shooting guard, Morrow moved back to the bench Dec. 31 when Victor Oladipo returned from a wrist injury. While it wasn't unexpected that Morrow has seen his minutes tail off upon settling into a reserve role, it's been more surprising that he's been passed up on the depth chart by rookie Alex Abrines, who has taken over as the primary backup to Oladipo. Abrines' emergence has resulted in Morrow dropping out of the rotation entirely for four of the past five games, and the veteran may not reclaim playing time until Abrines' three-point shooting shooting tails off. Abrines has done well to maintain his spot in the rotation by going 6-of-16 (37.5%) from distance over the past five contests.