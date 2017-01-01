Payne (foot) was assigned to the D-League's Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Payne is still in the final stages of recovering from a fractured right foot, and playing in the D-League should help knock off some of the rust before making his 2016-17 NBA debut. When fully healthy, the second-year guard will be tasked with running the offense when Russell Westbrook rests on the bench.