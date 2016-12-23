Payne (foot) was able to part in some non-contact activities during the Thunder's morning shootaround Friday, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Payne has been performing non-contact drills for the last two days -- namely, dribbling, cutting and shooting. The Thunder are still holding him out of some select non-contact portions, but he should add more activities to his ledger in the coming days while the team continues to evaluate him regularly. It had been previously reported that Payne was targeting the Thunder's Dec. 29 game against the Grizzlies for his season debut, but coach Billy Donovan downplayed the notion that the team had a specific date in mind when the point guard, who has been sidelined all season due to a broken right foot, would be ready to make his debut. Once he's ready to play, Payne will check in as the top backup to point guard Russell Westbrook, and could even share the court with him for a few minutes each game.