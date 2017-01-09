Coach Billy Donovan said he doesn't expect to play Payne (foot) more than 25 minutes Monday against the Bulls, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Payne made his season debut on Saturday against the Nuggets, as he finally was cleared to return from a pair of fractures in his right foot. He was restricted to just 13 minutes in his debut, but it sounds as if he'll be able to take on a larger workload moving forward. Payne is slated to jump back in as Russell Westbrook's backup at the point, which should keep his minutes down on most nights anyway.