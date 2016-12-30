Thunder's Cameron Payne: Out Saturday, could play Jan. 2
Payne is listed as out for the Thunder's game Saturday against the Clippers, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
The Thunder didn't hold practice Friday, so no formal update on Payne's health was issued, but it looks as though the point guard could be entering the day-to-day range of his recovery from a fractured right foot. Though he'll remain sidelined Saturday, Payne submitted an Instagram post on his personal account Friday with the hashtag "#Jan2nd." That date corresponds with the Thunder's following game Monday against the Bucks and could represent a target for Payne to make his season debut.
