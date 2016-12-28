Thunder's Cameron Payne: Out Thursday vs. Grizzlies
Payne (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Payne was initially said to be targeting this game for his season debut, but he'll remain sidelined yet again while he continues to recover from a fractured right foot. However, the second-year point guard does seem to be honing in on a return, as he was able to take contact during three-on-three drills at Wednesday's practice. Coach Billy Donovan said that Payne still needs to progress to five-on-five workouts, but once that materializes, he'd likely be cleared to play shortly thereafter.
