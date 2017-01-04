Payne (foot) played 19 minutes for the D-League's Oklahoma City Blue in their 89-88 victory over the Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday. He scored 14 points (5-19 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added two assists, one rebound and one steal.

The minutes more than anything else are the important takeaway for Payne, who was assigned to the D-League over the weekend and made his first appearance in a competitive game since last year's postseason. The point guard underwent surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his right foot in June and returned in time for training camp before breaking the same foot in September. He didn't require surgery following the aggravation, but has spent the last three months rehabbing the injury and finally appears to be nearing the finish line of his recovery. It's unclear if Payne will make another appearance in the D-League before rejoining the Thunder, but as of now, the team appears to be viewing their Jan. 7 game against the Nuggets as the target date for his season debut.