Payne was recalled from the D-League on Saturday, and could be active for Saturday's matchup against the Nuggets, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

Payne notched 14 points (5-19 FG, 1-10 3PT) across 19 minutes in Thursday's D-League game. The appearance was his first in a competitive game since last year's postseason. Semaj Christon has been playing primarily as Russell Westbrook's backup, but Payne will presumably work his way back into that role sooner than later. However, he does not hold any fantasy value other than being a Westbrook handcuff.