Payne posted eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 13 minutes during a 121-106 win over the Nuggets on Saturday.

Payne made his season debut after being sidelined all season due to foot issues, and got the backup point guard duties off the bench. His return resulted in Semaj Christon not getting any minutes after he had been a regular part of the Oklahoma City rotation this season. Payne only got 13 minutes, and he probably won't be looking at big minutes any time soon as the team settles him back into the rotation.