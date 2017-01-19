Payne posted nine points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with four assists, a rebound and a blocked shot in Wednesday's 121-100 loss against the Warriors.

Payne has averaged 23.0 minutes over his past two games, and he has posted 8.5 points and 3.0 assists during the span. The former Murray State standout is finally healthy and seeing an increased role in Billy Donovan's rotation. He is worth scooping up in deeper rotisserie formats, as he could be a real help down the line in the 3-pointers and steals categories.