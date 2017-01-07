Payne will be available off the bench for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

Payne has been sidelined all season due to foot issues, but he is ready to make his 2017 debut with the Thunder after seeing action in the D-League. Payne will have an opportunity to take over the backup point guard duties behind Russell Westbrook, but given the length of his absence, he figures to be eased into the rotation.

