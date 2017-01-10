Payne provided zero points (0-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 15 minutes during a 109-94 win over the Bulls on Monday.

Payne saw a slight bump in minutes in his second game back from a pair of fractures in his right foot but wasn't able to make a shot. The team is clearly easing him back into the rotation slowly, though it's likely that his minutes won't ever reach too high as the backup point guard unless there are injuries in the Thunder backcourt. We'll see if he gets another bump in minutes against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.