Sabonis mustered 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four assists and two steals over 27 minutes in Monday's 120-98 loss to the Clippers.

With Steven Adams (concussion) sitting out the contest, Sabonis took on a more prominent role in the Thunder frontcourt, His point total, while modest, represented the first time that Sabonis had been in double digits since Dec. 23, and his 57.1 percent success rate from the field was his best since Jan. 5 versus the Rockets. The rookie finally got back on track from long range as well, after not having drained a three-pointer in his previous 12 attempts, a span of eight games. While his upside remains limited, Sabonis could be in line for some elevated usage as long as Adams remains sidelined.