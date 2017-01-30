Thunder's Domantas Sabonis: Posts 12 points in 26 minutes Sunday
Sabonis contributed 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and five rebounds across 26 minutes in a 107-91 loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday.
The rookie's playing time looks to be on the rise with Enes Kanter (forearm) out the next several weeks, as Sabonis has picked up at least 25 minutes in three straight contests. He's put together double-digit scoring outings in the last two of those games, the first time all season he's been able to do that. It still looks like Sabonis' usage rate will remain low most nights, but the rookie's meager fantasy value at least appears to be trending upward.
