Sabonis will return to a reserve role for Wednesday's season finale against the Nuggets.

Sabonis provided one of his better outings of the season in a spot start Tuesday, tallying 19 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes in a 100-98 win over the Timberwolves. He was filling in for a resting Taj Gibson, who will return to the starting lineup Wednesday. Look for Sabonis to take on his regular workload in the contest.

