Sabonis tallied zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 18 minutes in Monday's 97-95 victory over the Jazz.

The 2016 first-round pick went scoreless for the third time in 11 January games, failing to find the net after shooting 60 percent (6-for-10) over the previous two outings. Sabonis has been a solid source of rebounds, and to a lesser extent, assists, to date in his rookie season, but continues to provide modest-to-minimal returns on the scoreboard on the majority of nights. Sabonis was actually more proficient on offense early on, tallying five double-digit scoring efforts in his first 20 games, but only accomplishing the feat twice over the subsequent 25 contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola