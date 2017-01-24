Sabonis tallied zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 18 minutes in Monday's 97-95 victory over the Jazz.

The 2016 first-round pick went scoreless for the third time in 11 January games, failing to find the net after shooting 60 percent (6-for-10) over the previous two outings. Sabonis has been a solid source of rebounds, and to a lesser extent, assists, to date in his rookie season, but continues to provide modest-to-minimal returns on the scoreboard on the majority of nights. Sabonis was actually more proficient on offense early on, tallying five double-digit scoring efforts in his first 20 games, but only accomplishing the feat twice over the subsequent 25 contests.