Thunder's Domantas Sabonis: Struggles with shot in home loss
Sabonis finished with just two points (1-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt) with five rebounds over 22 minutes in Wednesday's 128-100 loss against the Bulls.
Sabonis appeared to be taking a big step forward with a season-best three-game streak of 10 or more points, but he really stunk up the joint in Wednesday's loss. He remains useful only in deeper fantasy formats until he starts to show a little more consistency with his shot.
