Sabonis started at power forward and recorded 19 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes in a 100-98 win over the Timberwolves.

Sabonis was able to pick up a large workload with regular starter Taj Gibson (rest) unavailable and fell one point shy of matching his career-high scoring total and one rebound shy of collecting his third career double-double. The rookie looks like he'll be a rotation player for the Thunder heading into the playoffs, but look for his minutes to typically fall in the 10-to-15 range as one of the primary backups to Gibson.

