Sabonis provided a career-high 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt) to go with one rebound, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes in a 117-112 win over the Celtics on Friday.

The scoring outburst comes out of nowhere, as Sabonis had recorded 19 points combined over his last four games and hadn't hit double figures in the scoring column since Nov. 30. The rookie's sharpshooting from the outside prompted coach Billy Donovan to give him more run than normal, but Sabonis will need to turn in multiple quality outings in a row before fantasy owners can feel comfortable using him in their lineups. Sabonis' production figures to remain limited while reserve power forwards Jerami Grant and Joffrey Lauvergne remain integral parts of the Thunder's rotation.