Thunder's Doug McDermott: Will rest Wednesday
McDermott (knee) will be held out of action Wednesday against the Nuggets, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
The Thunder will play nearly all of their regulars in what's ultimately a meaningless regular season finale, but they'll be without Andre Roberson (rest), as well as McDermott, who's still nursing a sore left knee. This will mark his third consecutive absence, but the hope is that he'll be good to go when the Thunder begin postseason play Saturday or Sunday.
