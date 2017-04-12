McDermott (knee) will be held out of action Wednesday against the Nuggets, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

The Thunder will play nearly all of their regulars in what's ultimately a meaningless regular season finale, but they'll be without Andre Roberson (rest), as well as McDermott, who's still nursing a sore left knee. This will mark his third consecutive absence, but the hope is that he'll be good to go when the Thunder begin postseason play Saturday or Sunday.