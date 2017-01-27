Thunder's Enes Kanter: Diagnosed with right forearm fracture Thursday
Kanter fractured his right forearm during Thursday's game against the Mavericks and there is no timetable for his return, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
The big man sustained the injury while forcibly striking a chair out of frustration during Thursday's game. Assuming he misses extended time, it seems that most of the Thunder's big men, such as Domantas Sabonis, Jerami Grant, and Joffrey Lauvergne, will all see extra usage.
More News
-
Thunder's Enes Kanter: Undergoes surgery Friday•
-
Thunder's Enes Kanter: Expected to miss six-to-eight weeks•
-
Thunder's Enes Kanter: Will not return to Thursday's game with wrist injury•
-
Thunder's Enes Kanter: Tallies 14 points against old team Monday•
-
Thunder's Enes Kanter: Offers 12 points off bench in Monday loss•
-
Thunder's Enes Kanter: Scores season-high 29 points in Sunday's win•