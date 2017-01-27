Thunder's Enes Kanter: Expected to miss six-to-eight weeks

Kanter, who sustained a fractured right forearm during Thursday's 109-98 win over the Mavericks, is expected to miss around six-to-eight weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.

That projected return timetable comes via league sources rather than directly from the Thunder, who listed Kanter as out indefinitely after X-rays confirmed the fracture following the contest. The Thunder likely won't confirm that recovery timetable, but fantasy owners should nonetheless prepare for a lengthy absence for Kanter. After a bit of a slow start to the season, Kanter was rolling in January with averages of 16.2 points (on 56.4% shooting), 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 24.4 minutes per game, but suffered the injury in a fit of frustration Thursday when he violently threw his fist into a chair on the bench following a Thunder timeout in the first half. Kanter's extended absence could prompt coach Billy Donovan to lean a little heavier on starting center Steven Adams, while fellow frontcourt players Domantas Sabonis, Jerami Grant and Joffrey Lauvergne could also pick up some extra playing time.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola