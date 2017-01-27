Thunder's Enes Kanter: Expected to miss six-to-eight weeks

Kanter, who sustained a fractured right forearm during Thursday's 109-98 win over the Mavericks, is expected to miss around six-to-eight weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.

That projected return timetable comes via league sources rather than directly from the Thunder, who listed Kanter as out indefinitely after X-rays confirmed the fracture following the contest. The Thunder likely won't confirm that recovery timetable, but fantasy owners should nonetheless prepare for a lengthy absence for Kanter. After a bit of a slow start to the season, Kanter was rolling in January with averages of 16.2 points (on 56.4% shooting), 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 24.4 minutes per game, but suffered the injury in a fit of frustration Thursday when he violently threw his fist into a chair on the bench following a Thunder timeout in the first half. Kanter's extended absence could prompt coach Billy Donovan to lean a little heavier on starting center Steven Adams, while fellow frontcourt players Domantas Sabonis, Jerami Grant and Joffrey Lauvergne could also pick up some extra playing time.