Thunder's Enes Kanter: Gets seventh double-double of season
Kanter went for 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 34 minutes during a 121-110 win against the Pelicans on Wednesday.
The 14 rebounds and 34 minutes were season highs for Kanter, who was effective along with the entire Oklahoma City second unit, which combined for 52 points. Kanter has also provided decent value on the defensive end lately, with at least one block in each of the last four games.
More News
-
Thunder's Enes Kanter: Scores 19 points against former team•
-
Thunder's Enes Kanter: Posts double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Thunder's Enes Kanter: Scores 27 off bench•
-
Thunder's Enes Kanter: Puts up 16 points, eight boards in loss•
-
Thunder's Enes Kanter: Gets second straight 20-10 double-double•
-
Thunder's Enes Kanter: Double-double off bench Saturday•