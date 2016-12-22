Thunder's Enes Kanter: Gets seventh double-double of season

Kanter went for 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 34 minutes during a 121-110 win against the Pelicans on Wednesday.

The 14 rebounds and 34 minutes were season highs for Kanter, who was effective along with the entire Oklahoma City second unit, which combined for 52 points. Kanter has also provided decent value on the defensive end lately, with at least one block in each of the last four games.