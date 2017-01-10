Thunder's Enes Kanter: Goes 9-of-11 from field, grabs 11 boards Monday
Kanter registered 20 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes in a 109-94 win over the Bulls on Monday.
Coach Billy Donovan has loosened the reins on Kanter of late, and the move is paying dividends for the big man and his fantasy owners. After a four-game stretch where he was held to 20 minutes or fewer, Kanter has been above 20 minutes in each of the last 10 games. During that span, Kanter is averaging 17.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 59.7 percent from the field, all of which are better than his season-long marks.
