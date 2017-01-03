Thunder's Enes Kanter: Just two points in loss Monday
Kanter registered two points (1-6 FG), five rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes in a 98-94 loss to the Bucks on Monday.
Kanter was riding a hot scoring streak over his previous five games with an average of 20.2 points on 60.3 percent shooting, but he couldn't carry that production into the New Year. He'll have a chance to get back on track when the Thunder travel to play the Hornets on Wednesday.
More News
-
Thunder's Enes Kanter: Tallies 23 points, eight boards vs. Clippers•
-
Thunder's Enes Kanter: Posts another 19-point effort off bench Thursday•
-
Thunder's Enes Kanter: Scores 19 off bench Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Enes Kanter: Scores 20 points for second straight game•
-
Thunder's Enes Kanter: Gets seventh double-double of season•
-
Thunder's Enes Kanter: Scores 19 points against former team•