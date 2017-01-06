Thunder's Enes Kanter: Notches double-double in 22 minutes

Kanter scored 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-6 FT) and added 13 rebounds, an assist and a block in 22 minutes during Thursday's 118-116 loss to Houston.

Kanter has been on a tear recently. He's scored at least 15 points in seven of his last eight games, and is shooting a scorching 57.7 percent over that stretch. It seems like the team has found the right role for him in the rotation too, as Kanter has seen between 20-25 minutes of playing time in each of OKC's last five contests.