Thunder's Enes Kanter: Offers 12 points off bench in Monday loss

Kanter went for 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block over 23 minutes in Monday's 120-98 loss to the Clippers.

With Steven Adams (concussion) out Monday, the logical conclusion might have been that Kanter would see some extended run. However, that expectation wasn't fulfilled, as head coach Billy Donovan opted to insert Jerami Grant into the starting five, and also gave fellow big Joffrey Lauvergne a bench-leading 30 minutes. Kanter still made the most of his time on the court, generating his eighth straight double-digit scoring effort despite seeing his lowest amount of playing time in the last five contests. The Turkish big man sports solid averages of 17.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks across 25.2 minutes in nine January games.