Thunder's Enes Kanter: Posts another 19-point effort off bench Thursday

Kanter went for 19 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and five rebounds over 24 minutes in Thursday's 114-80 loss to the Grizzlies.

The versatile big man was a pivotal part of the offense once again, and his scoring prowess took on particular importance on a night when Russell Westbrook was ejected after 23 minutes on the court. Kanter now has five straight double-digit scoring efforts, shooting 62.2 percent (38-of-61) over that span. The Swiss big man has unsurprisingly served as an important part of the Thunder's frontcourt rotation, and has been an especially valued source of offense during the extended absence of Victor Oladipo (wrist).