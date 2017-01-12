Thunder's Enes Kanter: Posts double-double of the bench

Kanter scored 19 points (8-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) with 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals across over 30 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 103-95 win over the Grizzlies.

The double-double was Kanter's tenth of the season, and the big man has really come into his own as of late. Over his last five games, Kanter is averaging 18 points and 10.2 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game, which is about four points, rebounds, and minutes higher than his season averages. Kanter will look to keep on humming when the Thunder travel to Minnesota for a game against the Wolves on Friday.