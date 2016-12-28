Thunder's Enes Kanter: Scores 19 off bench Tuesday

Kanter scored 19 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 33 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 106-94 win over the Heat.

He out-produced Steven Adams on the night, but that was largely due to the fact that the Thunder's starting center got himself into foul trouble and only played 23 minutes, Kanter's capable of a useful fantasy line when he gets the court time, but his role is too inconsistent for him to be reliable.