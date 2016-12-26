Thunder's Enes Kanter: Scores 20 points for second straight game

Kanter finished with 20 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during the Thunder's 112-100 win against the Timberwolves on Sunday.

Kanter is enjoying his best month of the young season, and he has seen a marginal uptick in playing time as well. Despite netting just 19.9 minutes per game in 2016-17, less than he has since he was sophomore back in 2012-13, Kanter is still mustering up solid stats, with averages of 13.1 points (on 56.4 percent shooting), 6.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 0.4 steals per night.