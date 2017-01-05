Thunder's Enes Kanter: Scores 22 in 20 minutes

Kanter scored 22 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and added eight rebounds in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 123-112 loss to the Hornets.

Kanter was riding a hot streak before falling flat Monday, scoring only two points in 22 minutes. Yet he returned to form Wednesday, with an efficient showing that even included his fourth three-pointer of the season. Despite the three, Kanter is not much of a long-range shooter, never making more than 16 triples in a season. As for his hot streak, as long as he can keep his minutes elevated, it seems to be renewed.