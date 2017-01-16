Thunder's Enes Kanter: Scores season-high 29 points in Sunday's win

Kanter contributed 29 points (10-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block across 32 minutes during the Thunder's 122-118 win against the Kings on Sunday.

Kanter recorded a season high in scoring while notching his fourth double-double in the last six bouts. Considering that Kanter had gone for seven double-doubles prior to January, it's clear that the backup big man has picked up his efforts to kickstart the new year.