Thunder's Enes Kanter: Solid off bench yet again
Kanter finished with 21 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with eight rebounds and two assists in Friday's 96-86 road loss against the Timberwolves.
Kanter is averaging 18.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists over his past six games despite coming off the bench, all well in excess of his season averages. He has been a fantasy force lately in multiple categories, finishing with double-doubles in three of the past five outings.
