Thunder's Enes Kanter: Tallies 14 points against old team Monday

Kanter supplied 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-4 FT) and five rebounds over 29 minutes in Monday's 97-95 win over the Jazz.

The 24-year-old big man led the second unit in scoring and rattled off his tenth straight double-digit scoring effort in the process. Kanter continues to serve as one of the better sources of scoring and rebounding off the bench in the league and is enjoying his best month of the season across the board. Factoring in Monday's production, Kanter is now averaging 17.3 points on 57.9 percent shooting, 8.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks across 11 January games, with all of those numbers except for the blocks representing or equaling season highs.