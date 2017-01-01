Thunder's Enes Kanter: Tallies 23 points, eight boards vs. Clippers

Kanter produced 23 points (6-13 FG, 11-12 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 25 minutes during a 114-88 win over the Clippers on Saturday.

Kanter was aggressive against the shorthanded Clippers on Saturday, getting to the free throw line a season-high 12 times. He has been on fire over the last five games, with averages of 20.2 points on 60.3 percent shooting, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in that stretch. He will look to maintain the hot streak as the team faces the Bucks on Monday.