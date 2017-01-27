Thunder's Enes Kanter: Undergoes surgery Friday
Kanter (forearm) underwent successful surgery on Friday to repair a fractured right ulna in his forearm and will be reevaluated in four weeks, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.
Kanter sustained the injury in Thursday's win over the Mavericks and will now miss at least a month recovering from surgery as the team did not announce any sort of timetable for the center's return. The injury comes just as Kanter was starting to increase his fantasy value, as he has been averaging 16.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in just over 24 minutes per game throughout January. In his extended absence, look for Steven Adams, Domantas Sabonis, Jerami Grant and Joffrey Lauvergne to all see increased minutes.
